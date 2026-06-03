WI vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When, Where, How to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

WI vs SL 2026 1st ODI Live: Hosts West Indies will look to get off to a winning start in the three-match series beginning at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday.

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West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis ahead of 1st ODI at Sabina Park on Wednesday. (Source: X)

WI vs SL 2026 1st ODI: The road to the ODI World Cup 2027 begins for the two former world champions – Sri Lanka and West Indies – as they face off in a three-match series beginning at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday. Only the top 8 teams in the ICC ODI rankings on March 31, 2027 will directly qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027 and hosts West Indies are currently in 9th place while Sri Lanka are just in the qualifying range in 6th position.

Apart from the 8 teams, the other sides will need to play in the qualifying tournament and the former World Cup winners will be keen on avoiding this fate. But Windies will be playing their first ODI match in the last six months, having lost four out of their last 5 matches in this format.

The Lankans are also coming into this series on the back of a 2-1 series loss at home at the hands of England earlier this year. The hosts will be boosted by the addition of Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has been reintegrated back with the ODI side keeping in mind the ODI World Cup. Hetmyer is expected to make his way back into the side in place of young batter Ackeem Auguste.

Also Read | WATCH: Babar Azam falls cheaply to star CSK cricketer as Pakistan humiliated by 41 runs vs Australia in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be led by Kusal Mendis who has plenty of batting concerns apart from the form of his opener Pathum Nissanka. The Lankans boast of an impressive bowling attack with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka capable of bowling with good heat.

SL have a slight edge over West Indies when it comes to head-to-head record in ODI cricket with 33 wins and 32 losses with 3 matches ending in no-result so far.

Firepower, finesse, and fierce competition await as Sri Lanka and West Indies lock horns in a blockbuster ODI series Catch all the action from the Sri Lanka Tour of the West Indies LIVE on FanCode #Cricket pic.twitter.com/OxS3zCVeep — FanCode (@FanCode) June 2, 2026

Here are all the details about West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match…

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, June 3.

Where is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match will be held at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match start?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c and wk) , Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

Sri Lanka: Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka