WI vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I: When, Where, How to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

WI vs SL 2026 1st T20I Live: Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka will look to add a T20 series win after annexing the ODI series against West Indies as the two sides begin a three-game series at Sabina Park in Kingston on Thursday night.

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Shai Hope's West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in 1st T20 in Sabina Park on Friday morning. (Source: X)

WI vs SL 2026 1st T20I Live: After a wet and disappointing end to the three-match ODI series at Kingston in Jamaica, West Indies and Sri Lanka will begin a three-match T20I series at the Sabina Park from Thursday evening. Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka annexed the ODI series 1-0 with the last two ODI matches at the same venue washed out due to rain without a ball getting bowled.

But West Indies will be coming into the T20I series full of confidence. They were one win away from reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals and knocking eventual champions India out from their own tournament. The home side will bank on fire power of their middle-order which features the likes of Sherfane Rutherford from Mumbai Indians, Rovman Powell from Kolkata Knight Riders, Jason Holder from Gujarat Titans and Romario Shepherd, fresh from winning the IPL 2026 title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The visitors, on the other hand, are set to try out southpaw Kamindu Mendis at the top of the order with Pathum Nissanka with the bowling attack will be led by Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera along with Nuwan Thushara. Depending on the surface on offer at the Sabina Park, the Lankans will have to decide between left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage or pace-bowling all-rounder Milan Rathnayake.

Sri Lanka and West Indies are very evenly matched when it comes to head-to-head record between the two sides. The Lankans have won 10 games and lost 8 till date. Since 2020, the Windies have won 5 and lost 4 in the last 9 games. But Sri Lanka have managed to notch up two wins in three matches so far.

Here are all the details about West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match…

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Friday, June 12.

Where is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match start?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 6am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 530am.

Where can I watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

West Indies: Shai Hope (c, wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage/Milan Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara