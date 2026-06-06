WI vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When, Where, How to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

WI vs SL 2026 2nd ODI Live: Former world champions Sri Lanka have the rare opportunity to complete an ODI series win against West Indies when the two sides face off in the second ODI at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday night. If Kusal Mendis-led side can complete a win on Saturday night, it will be their first bilateral series win over West Indies in the last 23 years – the previous one coming in 2003.
Skipper Kusal Mendis led the way with a brilliant 72 in 62 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours while in-form opener Pathum Nissanka chipped in with 79 in 103 balls with 1 six and 9 fours. Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage added blazing knocks of 45 and 44 not out respectively as the visitors piled on a massive total of 303 for 7 after batting first in the opening one-dayer.
In reply, Shai Hope’s side were never really in the hunt in the match in spite of their captain’s top-score of 56 off 66 balls. All-rounder Justin Greaves opened the batting and slammed 45 in 38 balls but the Windies middle-order was a disappointment including Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford.
Sri Lankan pacer Sherfane Rutherford was the pick of the bowlers claiming 4/67 in 10 overs while Maheesh Theekshana scalped 2/26 in 10 overs. The Windies were bundled out for only 262 to lose the opening ODI by 41 runs to give former India head coach Gary Kirsten a winning start in stint with Sri Lanka.
Also Read | WI vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When, Where, How to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online
Shai Hope’s team have lost all five of their last 5 ODI matches and will be desperate to end their losing run to keep the three-match series alive against Sri Lanka. The Lankans are likely go in with an unchanged playing 11, although Eshan Malinga – leading wicket-taker with Sunrisers Hyderabad – could get a game in place of Asitha Fernando.
Sri Lanka have a slight edge in head-to-head record in ODI cricket against West Indies with 33 wins as compared to 32 losses in 68 matches so far.
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Here are all the details about West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match…
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match will take place on Saturday, June 6.
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 1am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230am.
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.
The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.
West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando/Eshan Malinga
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