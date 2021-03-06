Sri Lanka produced a collective performance on Saturday to beat West Indies in the 2nd T20I by 43 runs at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. The three-match T20I series is now leveled at 1-1 with both teams have equal chances to prove their supremacy over each other. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch WI vs SL Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

Wanindu Hasaranga spun his web over the West Indies batsmen to set up Sri Lanka's massive win while defending the target of 161 on a tricky track where a couple of days back West Indies captain Kieron Pollard smashes 6-sixes in an over. The leg-break bowler claimed three wickets.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bat first to put up pressure on West Indies by setting up a formidable target. Lanka openers didn't disappoint their captain and shared an astonishing 95-run stand for the first wicket. However, T20 specialist Dwayne Bravo pulled Windies back into the game by claiming a couple of wickets in quick succession. Pathum Nissanka was the first batsmen sent to the pavilion by Bravo with a stunning throw which ran him out. He scored 37 runs.

Danushka Gunathilaka was the top-scorer in the game as he slammed 56 before becoming Bravo’s victim. Experienced Dinesh Chandimal failed to capitalize on the openers’ bright start and departed for 3 as Lendl took an easy catch of him on Bravo’s delivery.

The middle-order failed to score runs with the aggressive approach as a result, Sri Lanka were restricted for 160/6 in 20 overs. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped twice, while Jason Holder and Obed McCoy claimed a wicket each.

Chasing the target of 161, West Indies lost swashbuckling opener Evin Lewis early with just 9 runs on the scoreboard. Simmons and Chris Gayle tried to rebuild the innings but Hasaranga had some different plans as he dismissed both of them in quick successions. Simmons scored 21 while Gayle played run-a-ball innings of 16.

In the middle-order Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and DJ Bravo failed to create an impact as a result the pressure was put on skipper Pollard who wasn’t able to emulate his play from the first T20I and scored just 13 runs of 15 balls.

Sri Lanka bowled out West Indies for just 117 runs in 18.4 overs to register a clinical 43 runs delivery.

Apart from Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan also claimed three wickets. While Dushmantha Chameera picked two as Akila Dananjaya and Gunathilaka managed to get one wicket each.

The third and final match of the series will be played on March 8 (IST).