WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st Test

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's WI vs SL at Narendra Modi Stadium. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 1st Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st Test match between WI vs SL will begin at 7:30 PM – March 21, Sunday. After clinching the T20I and ODI series, West Indies will lock horns against Sri Lanka to prove their supremacy in red-ball cricket also. It will be the last Test series of the inaugural World Test ChampionshipHere is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st Test – WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips, WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs, WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st Test.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will take place at 07:00 PM IST, March 21, Sunday

Time: 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Dinesh Chandimal

Batters – Jermaine Blackwood (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Dimuth Karunaratne (vc), Lahiru Thirimanne

All-Rounders – Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Lasith Embuldeniya

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Squads

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Roshen Silva, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashen Bandara

