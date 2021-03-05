WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s WI vs SL at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway on Tuesday. The 2nd T20I match between WI vs SL will begin at 03:30 AM IST – March 6, Saturday. After a comprehensive win in the first T20I, West Indies will look to seal the series with a win in the second match. West Indies were dominant with both bat and ball in the opening game as Kieron Pollard slammed 6 sixes in an over. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips, WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs, WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I. Also Read - WI vs SL: Akila Dananjaya's Hat-trick to Kieron Pollard's 6 Sixes, 1st T20I Between West Indies and Sri Lanka Churned Out Crazy Records

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will take place at 03:00 AM IST, March 6, Saturday Also Read - Kieron Pollard Slams 6 Sixes in an Over, Becomes Second Player After Yuvraj Singh to Achieve Feat in T20Is | WATCH VIDEO

Time: 03:30 AM IST. Also Read - Cricket: Chris Gayle Returns to West Indies T20I Squad After Nearly Two Years For Series Against Sri Lanka

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (VC), Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards and Akila Dananjaya.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dhananjaya.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Squads

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 2nd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.