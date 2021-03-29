WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's WI vs SL at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua: The second and final Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka gets underway from Monday in Antigua. The first Test produced an engrossing contest with the game first swinging in favour of WI before SL bounced back. Batting first Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 169 and in reply, the hosts made 271-all out. In their second dig, the tourists churned out a vastly improved show with Pathum Nissanka hitting a century on debut. They were bowled out for 476 before a century from Nkrumah Bonner helped WI force a draw.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs SL, 2nd Test, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka match, Online Cricket Tips WI vs SL match, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 2nd Test.

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will take place at 07:00 PM IST, March 29, Monday.

Time: 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

WI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Suranga Lakmal

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Probable XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican/Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Squads

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk)

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Roshen Silva, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

