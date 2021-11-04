WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WI vs SL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Defending champions West Indies will be desperate to address their batting woes and keep their slim semi-final hopes alive when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. After two back-to-back defeats, West Indies managed to revive their campaign with a scrappy three-run win over Bangladesh. The two-time champions' chances of reaching the semi-finals look very slim but they aren't out of the race just yet. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WI vs SL Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

WI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Dusmantha Chameera, Akeal Hosein, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer.

WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

WI vs SL Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.