WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs SL at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: In the third and final match of the ODI series, West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in a dead-rubber contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Sunday – March 14 in India. The high-intensity WI vs SL 3rd ODI match begin at 7 PM IST – Sunday in India. West Indies have already sealed the series with two back-to-back wins on the trot. The hosts will be eyeing a clean sweep and that will certainly be on their agenda against the Islanders. Integral to their fortunes has been the opening pair of Shai Hope and Evin Lewis, who haven’t missed a beat in this series. Adding Kieron Pollard’s captaincy to the mix makes it all the more special for a young Windies side looking to build a solid roster for the next ICC Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, Sri Lankans, have shown flashes of brilliance, although they have failed to grab the initiative in crucial junctures. While Danushka Gunathilaka and Wanindu Hasaranga have been impressive, they will need more effort from their experienced campaigners. Here are the WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, WI vs SL Dream11 team players list and WI vs SL Dream11 top picks. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between West Indies vs Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 14, Sunday. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 4th ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 14 Sunday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - RM vs ELC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Real Madrid vs Elche Match Football at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium 8:45 PM IST March 13 Saturday

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

WI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Dimuth Karunaratne (vc), Kieron Pollard

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Romario Shepherd, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

WI vs SL SQUADS

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Jason Mohammed, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.