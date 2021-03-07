WI vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs SL at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: In another high-voltage battle, West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in an 'all to play for' contest at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday late night – March 8 in India. The high-intensity WI vs SL 3rd T20I match begin at 3:30 AM IST – Monday in India. It has been a perfect series for the cricket fans with both teams trying to best to get their form back. The hosts West Indies registered a thumping win in the first T20I to take an early lead in the three-match series. However, Sri Lanka came back with a spirited performance to level the series in the second match and defeated the Men in Maroon by 43 runs. While their openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka have impressed, their spinners have stolen the show. Wanindu Hasaranga, in particular, has been stellar, especially against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle. Meanwhile, with a good blend of youth and experience, the West Indies look set for the long haul as they build towards their defence of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

WI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Danushka Gunathilaka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan

WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen/Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.

WI vs SL SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

