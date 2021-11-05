Abu Dhabi: On Thursday, after a disappointing loss against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said their opponent played smartly and batted them out of the game, adding that his team played smartly and batted them out of was not good enough on the day. This was West Indies’ third loss in the showpiece event and they’re lying at the fifth spot of the Group 1 Super 12 points table.Also Read - T20 World Cup: West Indies Out of Semi-Final Race as Sri Lanka Win By 20 Runs

Attacking fifties by Charith Asalanka (68 off 41) and Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41) followed by a clinical bowling by Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19) led Sri Lanka to 20 run win over West Indies in a super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

With this loss, defending champions Windies have been knocked out of the tournament. West Indies had finished as second best once again with the bat and ball. Skipper Pollard pointed fingers at his batters, calls their performance "heartbreaking" during the post-match presentation.

“We have been below par, in crucial games like this, we haven’t played well, we were not good enough. Was a good batting track, but 189 was a bit too much. They batted us out of the game, played smartly, 17 fours, only 3 sixes, they ran a lot of twos. That was the crucial moment there because they wouldn’t give us any chances but the bowlers kept coming. We wanted to restrict them to 120 or 140, but they batted really well,” Pollard added.

“We needed to be smart with our batting, like Hetmyer did, we knew what he could do, knock the ones and twos, and then find the odd boundaries, like Hetmyer did, that was one positive, but we need him to show more such consistency. The batting of Nic Pooran was good as well,” he added.

Pollard admitted that experienced players, including him, haven’t done well. However, he was impressed with young guys.

“We need to have batting smarts, we have the talent, we haven’t done well, we have to accept it, our experienced players haven’t done well, including myself. We need to look at those things going forward, a couple of young guys have put their hands up, that’s good news for the future,” he said.

