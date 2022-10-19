West Indies vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022

Fast bowling duo of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder shared seven wickets between themselves as two-time champions West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs in a must-win Group B match in the first round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza starred with a brilliant spell of 3/19, triggering a West Indies collapse as the two-time champions set a 154-run target for Zimbabwe in a must-win Group B match in the first round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval.

Electing to bat first, West Indies started well despite losing Kyle Mayers in the fourth over, top-edging a pull to keeper off Blessing Muzarabani. Johnson Charles (45) and Evin Lewis (15) shared a vital 49-run stand off 38 balls to get the innings back on track.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w/c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy