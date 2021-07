WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd ODD Match: Captain, Vice-Captain For West Indies Women-A vs Pakistan Women-A, 7:00 PM IST, 13 July.

West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will take on each other in the second ODD at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday. Pakistan Women A has been able to dominate the hosts as they won all three T20I matches. Furthermore, the visitors went on to win the first ODD match.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 Team Prediction WI-W-A vs PK-W-A 2nd ODD – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI-W-A vs PK-W-A, West Indies Women A Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women A Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- WI-W-A vs PK-W-A 2nd ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A 2nd ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A.

TOSS: The 2nd ODD match toss between West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – July 13, Tuesday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A My Dream11 Team

Reniece Boyce, Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams, Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim, Kaysia Schultz, Anam Amin

Captain: Shabika Gajnabi Vice-captain: Javeria Rauf

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Playing XIs

West Indies Women A Reniece Boyce (wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Shanika Bruce, Chinelle Henry

Pakistan Women A Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf (c), Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Anam Amin

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A SQUADS

West Indies Women A Reniece Boyce, Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah

