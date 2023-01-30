Home

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today West Indies Women vs India Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 30, Mon

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6: Here is the Women’s T20I Tri-Series T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20. SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today West Indies Women vs India Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 30, Mon.

Toss: The toss between West Indies Women and India Women T20I Tri-Series in the 2023 match will take place at 6 PM IST.

Date and Time: 30 January 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia(c).

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma(vc), Afy Fletcher.

Bowlers: Shabika Gajnabi, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

West Indies-Women: Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shanika Bruce, Sheneta Grimmond.

India-Women: Sushma Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, Renuka Singh.