WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6: Captain Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today West Indies Women vs India Women's T20I Tri-Series 2023 At Buffalo Park, East London 6.30 PM IST Jan 30, Mon
Here is the Women's T20I Tri-Series T20 - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs WI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - West Indies Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips-Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023-T20.
SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction Match 6
Toss: The toss between West Indies Women and India Women T20I Tri-Series in the 2023 match will take place at 6 PM IST.
Date and Time: 30 January 2023, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Live Streaming: SonyLIV.
SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia(c).
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues.
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma(vc), Afy Fletcher.
Bowlers: Shabika Gajnabi, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs
West Indies-Women: Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shanika Bruce, Sheneta Grimmond.
India-Women: Sushma Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, Renuka Singh.
