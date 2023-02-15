Home

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –India Women vs West Indies Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 9 at Newlands, Cape Town, 06:30 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –India Women vs West Indies Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match 9 at Newlands, Cape Town at 6:30 PM IST February 15, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between India Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time – February 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue- Newlands, Cape Town

WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

WI-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

India Women (IN-W): Yastika Bhatia/Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.