Home

Sports

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –West Indies Women vs Ireland Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 13 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –West Indies Women vs Ireland Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 13 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup , Fantasy Cricket Prediction West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –West Indies Women vs Ireland Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 13 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup , Fantasy Cricket Prediction West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 10:30 PM IST February 17, Friday.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between West Indies Women vs Ireland Women will take place at 10:00 PM

You may like to read

Time: February 17, Friday, 10:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (vc), Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Arlene Kelly

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

Ireland Women (IR-W): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.