WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

WI-W vs PAK-W, West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST Mar 21 Monday:Also Read - Women's World Cup 2022: Australia Enter Semifinals With Six-Wicket Win Over India

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women CWC – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI-W vs PAK-W, West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Pakistan-W Dream11 Team Player List, India-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, West Indies Women vs Pakistan. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS Ind vs Aus, Score, Women's CWC: Healy, Lanning Star in Australia's Record Chase

TOSS: ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between WI-W vs PAK-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 21 Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews(VC), Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(C), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Afy Fletcher

WI-W vs PAK-W Playing 11

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima