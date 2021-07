WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs PK-W at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In the fifth and final match of the series, West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 5th ODI on July 18 in Antigua. The hosts fought really hard in the 4th ODI but they bowed down to Pakistan who played better cricket on a given day. They crumbled from 171 for 2 to 210 all-out which is one of the negative takeaways from that game. On the other hand, Pakistan finally put an end to their losing streak and won the 4th ODI by 4 wickets. They have already lost the series but would still want to end the tournament on a winning note. Here is the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 5th ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI.

TOSS: The 5th ODI toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – July 18, Sunday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Muneeba Ali

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Sidra Ameen, Kyshona-Knight, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (C), Nida Dar

Bowlers – Anisa Mohammed (VC), Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana

WI-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (C), Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

WI-W vs PK-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams (wk), Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Caneisha Isaac, Kycia Knight.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Nahida Khan.

