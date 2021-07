WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs PK-W at Coolidge Cricket Ground: Riding high on confidence, West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series on July 9 in Antigua. With some tremendous all-round performances from skipper Stafanie Taylor, West Indies Women won the 1st ODI by five wickets to take the 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber. On the other hand, Pakistan women were 25-30 runs short. The visiting batters played some loose shots in the middle-overs, which made them settle for only 205 runs of the final 50 overs. Here is the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – July 9, Friday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Kycia Knight, Muneeba Ali, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar (vc), Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Sadia Iqbal.

WI-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

WI-W vs PK-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Rauf, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi

