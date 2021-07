WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s For Today’s ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7 PM IST July 7 Wednesday.Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Vivian Richards Stadium 11:30 PM IST July 4 Sunday

West Indies women clean-sweep Pakistan Women by 3-0 in the T20I series and they will look to continue the good show against the visitors. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will aim to bounce back stronger in the ODI series. West Indies women had completely dominated against Pakistan in the T20I series and it would be interesting to note what which will team will draw first blood in the 50-overs series.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WI-W vs PK-W Probable XIs West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 11 PM (IST) – July 4, Sunday.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Vivian Richards Stadium.

WI-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kycia-Knight

Batsmen – Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar (VC), Aliya Riaz

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell, Fatima Sana

WI-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor ©, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan ©, Javeria Rauf, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Naseem, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

WI-W vs PK-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor ©, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Natalia Pervaiz, Javeria Khan ©, Javeria Rauf, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Naseem, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI-W Dream11 Team/ PK-W Dream11 Team/ West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.