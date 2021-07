WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s For Today’s T20I at Vivian Richards Stadium 11:30 PM IST July 4 Sunday.

West Indies Women will face Pakistan Women in the third T20I at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday. The hosts have taken an impregnable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. West Indies women had won the first match by 10 runs and then went on to win the second game by seven runs (DLS method).

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 11 PM (IST) – July 4, Sunday.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Vivian Richards Stadium.

WI-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kycia-Knight

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Kyshona-Knight, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor (CAPTAIN), Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar (VICE-CAPTAIN)

Bowlers – Shamilia Connell, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana

WI-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali(wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

WI-W vs PK-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation (wk), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Kycia Knight.

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Anam Amin, Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (wk), Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Najiha Alvi.

