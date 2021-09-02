WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs SA-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium: In the second game of the 3-match series, West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the 2nd T20I on September 2 in Antigua. Both the teams will be eager to take the lead in this series, since the first T20I was washed out due to rain in the mid-way of the match. West Indies Women did well in the first T20I to restrict the visitors for 135 runs. Later on, rain had different plans and played spoilsport. Here is the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I TOSS between West Indies Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 11 PM (IST) – September 2, Thursday.

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Kycia-Knight

Batters – Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Britney Cooper, Kyshona-Knight

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews (VC), Marizanne Kapp (C), Dane Van Niekerk

Bowlers – Anisa Mohammad, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed (C), Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed (C), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Sune Luus, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

