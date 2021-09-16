WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs SA-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium: Aiming for a whitewash, South Africa Women will take on West Indies women in the 4th ODI of the five-match series The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 4th ODI will begin at 7:30 PM IST (September 16 – Thursday). South Africa women have been extremely dominant so far in the first three ODIs and registered convincing victories over West Indies. After a drawn T20I series, the win in ODIs will give Proteas women a much-needed boost. On the other hand, the hosts will play for the pride in the remaining two matches of the series. Here is the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 4th ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI.

TOSS: The 4th ODI TOSS between West Indies Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 16, Thursday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kycia-Knight, Rashada Williams

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders – Dane Van Niekerk (VC), Marizanne Kapp (C), Sune Luus

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Qiana Joseph

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Anisa Mohammed (C), Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams (wk), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (C), Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

