WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

After sharing the honours in the T20I series, West Indies Women will lock horns against South Africa Women in the 1st ODI on September 7 in Antigua. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will begin at 12:15 AM IST (September 8 – Wednesday in India). After a no-result in the 1st T20I, South Africa took the lead in the three-match T20I series with a win in the second game by 50 runs. However, the hosts bounced in style in the third T20I by five wickets to level the series 1-1.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Kycia-Knight

Batters – Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders – Marizanne Kapp (C), Hayley Matthews (VC), Dane Van Niekerk, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed, Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharac.

South Africa Women: Dane Van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Chloe TryonTryon, Mignon du Preez.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (C), Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

