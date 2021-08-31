WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs SA-W at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium: In the first match of the series, West Indies Women will take on South Africa Women in the 1st T20I on August 31 in Antigua. After registering an emphatic series triumph over Pakistan Women, West Indies Women will try to keep the same tempo against South Africa Women. Windies captain Captain Stafanie Taylor, who has been ruled out of the T20I series as she is currently in isolation. Anisa Mohammad will lead in her absence. On the other hand, South Africa Women last played a T20I way back in March, when they toured India for a 3-match T20I series. The Proteas women won the series 2-1. Dane van Niekerk is back in the squad and will lead the side in this series, while Chloe Tryon returns to the national side as well. Here is the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between West Indies Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 11 PM (IST) – August 31, Tuesday.

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Kycia-Knight

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (VC), Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp (C)

Bowlers – Masabata Klaas, Shakera Selman, Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed (C), Shakera Selman.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (C), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed (C), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Sune Luus, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

