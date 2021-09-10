WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs SA-W at Coolidge Cricket Ground: West Indies women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI will begin at 7:30 PM IST (September 10 – Friday). While the preceding T20I series were drawn 1-1, South Africa walked away with a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph in the first ODI. After restricting the home team for 153/9, the Dane van Niekerk-led side crossed the line in 39.3 overs Here is the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI TOSS between West Indies Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 10, Friday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Kycia Knight

Batters – Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Britney Cooper

All-rounders – Dane Van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp (VC), Hayley Matthews

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Qiana Joseph

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (C), Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabmin Ismail.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (C), Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

