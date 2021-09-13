WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI-W vs SA-W at Coolidge Cricket Ground: With an aim to seal the series, South Africa Women will take on West Indies women in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI will begin at 7:30 PM IST (September 13 – Monday). While the preceding T20I series were drawn 1-1, South Africa women came out all guns blazing in the first two ODI and registered comprehensive victories by 8 wickets and nine wickets respectively over West Indies. On the other hand, the hosts West Indies will look to keep the series alive with a win in this match. Here is the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI TOSS between West Indies Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 13, Monday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kycia-Knight

Batters – Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews, Dane Van Niekerk (VC), Marizanne Kapp (C), Sune Luus

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph, Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W vs SA-W Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed (C), Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (C), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall.

WI-W vs SA-W SQUADS

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Britney Cooper, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed (C), Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

