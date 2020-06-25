WICC vs POCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Winterthur CC vs Power CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WICC vs POCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Winterthur CC and Power CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



WICC vs POCC My Dream11 Team

Osama Mahmood (captain), Deesh Banneheka (vice-captain), Sufyan Cheema, Izhar Shinvari, Asad Mahmood, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed, Elyas Mahmudi, Baljinder Singh, Amaar Siddique Butt, Diyon Johnson

WICC vs POCC Squads

Winterthur CC: Mohamed Aqular, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Chris Lodge, Sahan Lakshitha, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Elyas Mahmudi, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufiyan, Diyon Johnson

Power CC: Thomas Mampilly , Babar Anwar , Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

