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Will Abrar Ahmed head Mustafizur Rahman way? Know the RULES for Kavya Marans team

Will Abrar Ahmed head Mustafizur Rahman way? Know the RULES for Kavya Maran’s team

Could Abrar Ahmed face the same situation as Mustafizur Rahman in the Hundred 2026? Take a look and read the full story.

Abrar Ahmed could face same situation as Mustafizur Rahman?

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner, Kavya Maran, invited a new controversy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) after adding Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed to her squad, Sunrisers Leeds, for The Hundred.

Would Abrar Ahmed face the same situation as Mustafizur Rahman?

However, his inclusion in the squad in The Hundred has sparked a big controversy in India. After this incident, most of the fans are asking whether the Pakistan star could face the same situation as Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL. With the BCCI influence in mind, Abrar Ahmed could be removed from the tournament too?

In January 2026, Bangladesh’s star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mustafizur Rahman, was ruled out of the tournament due to raising tension between India and Bangladesh after atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Following this, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur Rahman. KKR had acquired him for ₹9.20 crore, but released him on the BCCI’s instructions and also allowed a replacement (Blessing Muzarabani).

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What will happen if Abrar is removed from The Hundred?

A player can only be removed from the ECB on orders, no team can release a player at will. Overall, no one can remove that player, it is depended on if the player withdraws on his own.

Rules for selecting replacement players in the Hundred

According to the rules of The Hundred Player selection, a player can become a replacement if they joined the auction or draft, were not picked by any team and agreed in their form that they could be called as a replacement.

Kavya Maran hurts Indians fans sentiments after acquiring Abrar Ahmed in her squad

Sunrisers Leeds owner, Kavya Maran, hurt the Indian fans’ sentiments after acquiring Abrar Ahmed in her squad in London. After this decision, she faces criticism from the fans on social media.

This massive controversy is tied to the franchise’s ownership. The team, Sunrisers Leeds, is a part of the Sun Group, which is led by industrialist Kalanithi Maran. His daughter, Kavya Maran, is the CEO of the franchise. Not only this, she is also the CEO of the famous IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abrar Ahmed gets £190k in The Hundred auction

Even though Abrar Ahmed was bought by Kavya Maran for £190,000 (around ₹2.34 crore) for the English league The Hundred. The money would still come from India. However, the controversy is fueled by the fact that Abrar has made some controversial comments and remarks about the Indian team and Indian cricketers.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and CEO Kavya Maran was present at the auction when Abrar was bought for such a huge amount.

Team coach Daniel Vettori clarifies the reason behind acquiring Abrar Ahmed

Soon after this incident, Sunrisers Leeds coach Daniel Vettori clarified that the franchise had kept all options open. Vettori explained that star England spinner Adil Rashid was unavailable. That’s why they acquired Abrar in squad.

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