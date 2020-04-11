Stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that he will not be able to give an update on the postponed cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) without speaking to the BCCI office-bearers on Monday. Also Read - F.R.I.E.N.D.S Makers Promise Fans 'Great Surprises' And 'Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage' as Reunion Gets Shelved Amid COVID-19 Scare

“I will be able to give an update on that on Monday after speaking to the other office-bearers (of BCCI). But practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this,” Sourav Ganguly told The New Indian Express. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: 7,529 Confirmed Cases, 242 Deaths; Country Witnesses Sharpest Ever Spike

Terming the current situation as ”terrible”, Ganguly admitted that he never thought things would be like this someday. Also Read - Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products Limited Partner to Launch Distribution Solution Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

“It’s terrible. In my 46 years of life, I never experienced anything like this. Not just that, the world has never seen anything like this. And I hope nobody sees this situation again. The entire world is thinking of how many people may die in the next two weeks! It’s unbelievable,” Ganguly added.

Amid the self-isolation, the 46-year-old revealed how he is keeping himself occupied.

“Locked down like everyone else, I am at home with family. These are rare moments in the sense that others normally stay at home. I don’t. That has changed. I’m doing some BCCI and ICC work. I rest, watch a bit of TV, do a bit of fitness training at the gym I have at home,” he concluded.