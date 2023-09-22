Home

'Will Be On The Field..': Naseem Shah Opens Up After Missing From Pakistan ODI World Cup Squad

The right shoulder injury he suffered during the two-day marathon match against India in the Super 4 stage first ruled him out of the Asia Cup and has now made him unavailable for the World Cup.

'Will Be On The Field..': Naseem Shah Opens Up After Missing From Pakistan ODI World Cup Squad

Karachi: Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah opened up after missing the spot in the Pakistan squad from the ODI World Cup 2023 because of Asia Cup 2023 injury.

The right shoulder injury he suffered during the two-day marathon match against India in the Super 4 stage first ruled him out of the Asia Cup and has now made him unavailable for the World Cup.

Shah revealed his disappointment after not getting selected for the ODI World Cup squad.

With a heavy heart, I’m sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I’m disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon. Thank you to all my fans for the prayers! — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023

“With a heavy heart, I’m sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I’m disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon” tweeted Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will play their first match against Netherlands which will be played on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here is Pakistan Squad for the World Cup: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

