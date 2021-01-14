Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah should be rested for the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The series will mark the return of international cricket in India after the COVID-19 break. With Indian Premier League in UAE to the Australian tour, Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket since September last month. The spearhead is expected to miss the fourth Test match against Australia after suffering an abdominal strain. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Out of First Two Test Against England; Might Bat with Injections to Save Sydney Test if Needed

Gambhir feels that the Indian team management should take care of Bumrah's workload management and might rest him for the home series against England.

"… you got to look after him (Bumrah) as well, because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time, so him being fit is very important," the World Cup-winning left-handed batsman told Star Sports.

Team India is going through several injury crises with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav already being ruled out of the Australia Test series.

Gambhir claims it will be very unfair on Bumrah to play all Test matches against England.

“So when India plays England in the 4-Test match series I know, yes, Mohd Shami is unfit, Ishant Sharma is unfit, Umesh Yadav is unfit but you can’t afford to play Jasprit Bumrah in all the 4 Test matches, it will be very unfair on him,” he added.

Bumrah has so far played 17 Test matches in his career but he is yet to play a single one at home turf in India. Gambhir said that the 27-year-old will be more threatening in India with his reverse swing.

“See again, he (Bumrah) hasn’t played a Test match in India till now, Has he? He hasn’t. So, I’m sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening.

“I’m not saying he is not going to be threatening in India. He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well,” he said.

The four-match Test series against England will commence from February 5 in Chennai.