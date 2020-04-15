Arguably the best modern-day cricketer, India skipper Virat Kohli is a prized scalp and on Wednesday, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came up with two options of how he would dismiss the number 1 ODI cricketer during a Live Instagram session. Also Read - Doesn't Know Where he is Hitting: Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma on Rishabh Pant

Akhtar said he would go wide of the crease and pitch the ball up and get it to go away inviting the drive and if that does not work, he will bowl 150 kph and believes that will surely get him out.

"If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive," said Akhtar. "If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out."

Referring to Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest batsman during his time, a proud Akhtar said that he had dismissed him 12-13 times. “I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsman of all-time but I dismissed him 12-13 times as well,” he said.

Akhtar, who was cut for a six by Tendulkar in the first over of his spell during the 2003 WC at Centurion, says Indians only remember that.

“Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy,” he said.

“If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day,” he added.