India and Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar on Wednesday said he will carry forward the confidence and self-belief he gained while playing Test cricket into the ongoing Indian Premier League. Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Washington made his Test debut earlier this year against Australia in Brisbane. He scored a fluent 62 and snared three wickets in the first innings. In the second essay, he played a game-changing 22 on the final day to help India seal a memorable victory. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Today, T20 Match Updates: Rahul Wins Toss, Punjab Kings Opt to Bat; Williamson Returns For Sunrisers Hyderabad

“I think performing well in the Test cricket definitely boosts a lot of confidence for any cricketer,” Washington said at the virtual product launch of the “Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro.” “And getting to play Test cricket at the highest level for the Indian cricket team, which has been really doing well, especially in the last few years is a dream come true moment for any youngster and that has happened to me,” he added. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 15 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

The 21-year-old was also a part of the Indian Test side that defeated England 3-1 last month. “We played against two top quality sides — Australia and England. Performing against them and winning games against them gave me a lot of confidence and self belief.

“So, yes that confidence I will definitely take it forward and also the momentum I would really love to take forward throughout the IPL and the games to come,” he added.

Talking about the IPL, which is being held behind closed doors for a second successive edition, Washington said: “It has been two years now. The last IPL was also played behind closed doors.

“I think we are very much used to it, though we would love to have a lot of crowd supporting us and I know the kind of energy crowds bring in for every game is amazing.

“But given the scenario, we are happy that we could play cricket, he signed off