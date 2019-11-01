BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants the current India coach Ravi Shastri to be more involved with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Ganguly met with the current NCA head Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to understand the functioning and future of the academy which he plans to develop into a ‘centre of excellence’.

BCCI has also acquired a land for building a new facility in Bengaluru as part of its expansion plans for the NCA. “We will create a system where Ravi’s involvement is more in the NCA till the time he is the coach. Rahul is there, Paras Mhambrey (India U-19 and A team coach) is there. Bharat Arun (India bowling coach) goes to the NCA. We will try and make it a good centre of excellence. NCA actually does a lot of work… When you go there, you realise the hard work they put in,” Ganguly said on Thursday.

On his meeting with Dravid, the former India captain said the two-hour discussion was centred around the way forward for the NCA while praising the work being done at the centre. “He (Dravid) is the head of NCA. He is one of the greats of the game. Basically I wanted to know about the functions of NCA. We are building a new NCA. It was a meeting for about two hours. I met him separately and wanted to find out what is the way forward. I think they do a lot of good work at the NCA,” Ganguly said.

While there’s a perception that NCA has become a rehabilitation centre for injured crickets, Ganguly differs. “A lot of work goes around in the NCA. It is right in the heart of the city. The Karnataka State Cricket Association does help a lot. They don’t even charge a penny from the BCCI for using the facilities. They have done a lot of good work at the NCA and it shows in the performance of the junior and senior teams. Hopefully the NCA will get a lot more bigger,” he said.