Dubai: MS Dhoni may not be at his best – with the bat and behind the stumps. So, there are speculations about will CSK retain an aging Dhoni? It would be interesting to see if CSK shows belief in Dhoni and retain him ahead of the mega auctions.

On ESPNCricinfo's 'Polite Enquiries', ex-South African pacer Dale Steyn was asked this question and he answered. "Do you think MS Dhoni will retain himself next year for CSK looking at the current form he is in?" is the question that a Twitter user had asked.

While calling Dhoni the 'boss of Chennai', Steyn reckoned he could be back in 2022 if he leads CSK to the title this year. "He is the boss of Chennai. When you think Chennai, you think MS Dhoni. And you know what? They've got a couple of games left and they are almost into the finals. But we haven't seen Dhoni do anything. If he smashes the winning runs in the final, you can guarantee that he will be taking the gloves for Chennai in next year's IPL," Steyn said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni scored 18 off 27 balls against Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai. The CSK captain could not hit a single boundary and struggled during his stay in the middle.

After the three-wicket loss, Dhoni reckoned CSK were 15 runs short and also revealed that the pitch was slow and not easy to score runs.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.