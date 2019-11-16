India’s wrestling star Bajrang Punia is fully concentrated on delivering his best at next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Bajrang and world powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma on Saturday were honoured during the Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2019 in Dubai.

Bajrang was awarded the ‘Indian Personality of the Year-Sports’ award, while Gaurav got ‘Visionary Leaders of the Year-Sports’ award.

Bajrang said: “I want to thank the organizers for honouring me with this prestigious award. Such awards give motivation to the athletes. I have qualified for Tokyo Olympics and will do everything possible to make my nation proud.”

“I can’t express the feeling. It is really great. I felt emotional after receiving the award. Powerlifting is a sport which people don’t know much but I am happy through my achievements, people will surely opt for this sport. I also want to thank my guru Dronacharya awardee Bhupinder Dhawan sir for helping me in achieving my dream,” Gaurav added.

Gaurav was recently conferred the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award in London. He is a ‘mahant’ (priest) in a temple in Chandni Chowk. In 2007, he had won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand. He had clinched two gold medals at the 2016 World Championships in England.