With most cricket boards contemplating having cricket matches behind closed doors, New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham feels cricketers will have to adapt to the new norm quickly as that could be the future of the game in the post COVID-19 world.

"Certainly all things considered you would rather have fans in the ground," Neesham told ESPNCricinfo. "It adds a lot to the game and to the spectacle. But you want to adapt to the situation that is given to you.

"If the situation is that the only way to play cricket is behind closed doors then I think it is something that we have to adapt to as players," he said.

Neesham also felt it is going to be a financial challenge for many cricket boards to function without any revenue.

“The reality is that it is a huge financial challenge for a lot of cricket boards to still run without any revenue coming in from games,” Neesham said.

“So obviously we want to try and keep the sport in as good a state as it can be in. If that means playing games behind closed doors, the guys just need to suck it up and get it done.”

After the cash-rich Indian Premier League got postponed indefinitely, the future of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia later in the year, also remains in uncertainty.