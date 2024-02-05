Will Ishan Kishan Be Considered For Final Three Tests Against England? Rahul Dravid Gives Clearcut Answer

Home

Ishan Kishan opted out of India’s tour of South Africa in December, citing personal reasons. Since then, the wicketkeeper is nowhere to be seen.

India head coach Rahul Dravid and Ishan Kishan.

Visakhapatnam: Ishan Kishan will not be considered for the remaining three Test matches against England after India head coach Rahul Dravid made it clean that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper needs to start playing before being considered for selection. Kishan, who withdrew from India’s tour of South Africa in December last year, remained out of cricket, both internationally and domestically. During this time, he was spotted in front of Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kishan’s last match for India was in November and he hasn’t even played for Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Dravid was asked about Kishan after India’s second Test match win over England. The former India skipper clear the air over Kishan’s absence.

“There is way back for anyone and everyone. I don’t want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan. Have tried to explain this as best as I can, the point was he had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break,” said Dravid in the media interaction.

“Whenever he is ready, I didn’t say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything,” added Dravid.

Kishan’s name cropped up after KS Bharat didn’t perform as one would have expected. While Dravid had earlier confirmed that KL Rahul will be playing as a pure batter against England in the Test series, the only other option remains for the team management os uncapped Dhruv Jurel.

With the squads for the final three Tests yet to be made, it remains to be seen whether the Indian thinktank gives Jurel his maiden Test cap. No doubt, Bharat’s wicketkeeping is one of the best in the country at the moment, but he needs his bat to talk also.

In seven Tests since his debut in 2023, Bharat hasn’t been able to score a fifty yet. While Dravid was satisfied with the way Bharat kept in the first two Tests but could not say the same about his batting. He mistimed a half tracker to be caught at mid-on in the second innings and has not done much with the bat so far in the series.

Asked about Bharat, Dravid cushioned him like a perfect senior. “Disappointed is a strong word (for Bharat). I would not use that word. At times, young players do take time to develop. They grow at their own pace. Yeah I mean as a coach, you want players to grab the opportunities. His keeping has been good, he will also agree that he could have done better with the bat,” added the head coach.

