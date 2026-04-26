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Will Ishan Kishan continue as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in IPL 2026? As he says...

Will Ishan Kishan continue as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain in IPL 2026? As he says…

Ishan Kishan reacts to his captaincy for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Ishan Kishan opens up about his captaincy for SRH in IPL 2026

The match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

Ishan Kishan shines as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals at their home ground. He scored 74 runs and was named Player of the Match. Kishan had also been leading the team in the absence of Pat Cummins, and SRH were doing really well under him, winning three matches in a row.

Pat Cummins returned for the game against Rajasthan Royals and took charge of the team again. After his match-winning knock, Ishan Kishan was asked about leading the side. He said Cummins is a strong captain, and now that he’s back, Kishan will focus on his wicketkeeping and batting. He also shared an important comment about his innings against Rajasthan.

Ishan Kishan reflects on his captaincy for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026

Kishan was questioned about his captaincy during the post-match presentation. Ishan said, “I think I can do the same as a wicketkeeper. It was great to captain the team for seven matches. He (Cummins) is a fantastic captain. Now I’m focusing on my batting and wicketkeeping.”

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Ishan Kishan backs fearless batting, eyes best to come

Speaking on his batting, the left-handed batsman said, “You have to be fearless and play your shots. Luck favors the brave. I think the pitch was fast and bouncy. I was constantly talking to Abhishek about what was happening and the run rate. We were very calm and had to play well in the powerplay. Being calm here means selecting the ball and pushing it into the gaps. I think my best performance is yet to come.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad chase 228 as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma shine

Rajasthan Royals batted first and scored 228 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a century, scoring 103 runs. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased the target in 18.3 overs with 5 wickets down. Ishan Kishan was the top scorer with 74 runs, while Abhishek Sharma added 57 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s HEROICS go in vain as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma power SRH to a 5-wicket victory

Also Read: LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s side won the toss, opts to bowl first

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