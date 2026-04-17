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Will Kolkata Knight Riders remove Ajinkya Rahane as captain and appoint THIS star? former cricketer drops a big hint

Will Kolkata Knight Riders remove Ajinkya Rahane as captain and appoint THIS star? former cricketer drops a big hint

Former Indian cricketer criticises Ajinkya Rahane for poor captaincy in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Legendary player slams Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a very bad season in IPL 2026. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, has not won any match yet. Their only point came when their match against Punjab Kings was stopped due to rain.

They are at the bottom of the table, and fans and experts are not happy with the team’s performance. Even after playing only a few matches, the team has made many changes. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, Rahane also batted lower in the order.

Kris Srikkanth slams Ajinkya Rahane for poor captaincy in IPL 2026

As the pressure is increasing, former India player Kris Srikkanth said the team should think about changing the captain. He also gave another option before their next match against Gujarat Titans.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 152 runs in IPL 2026, but he is batting slowly after the powerplay. Kris Srikkanth said he should get only one or two more chances. If he still doesn’t play well, Sunil Narine can be made captain.

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“I’ll give Ajinkya Rahane one or two chances more. If nothing changes, I’ll drop him also and make Sunil Narine the captain midway through the season. Rahane should come into bat only if necessary. Else let him only captain the side. He shouldn’t bat in the middle. 20. Making him the captain was the wrong move in the first place. But do they have the courage to make a strong move of dropping him now?” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Kris Srikkanth opens up on KKR’s much needed changes in IPL 2026

“They should drop Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Bring in Rachin Ravindra and Pathirana. They can open with Rachin Ravindra and Rahane. That’ll balance the team. But their support staff itself looks better than the actual players they have,” he added.

“They also have no chance with this bowling and batting. Vaibhav Arora consistently concedes 55 runs off 4 overs. What will you do with him as your main strike bowler? Rinku Singh never scores,” Srikkanth said.

“He can’t play at 5. If it’s 40 needed off the last 3 to 4 overs, he will do that job. Otherwise, he can’t do anything. Kartik Tyagi is the one guy doing well,” he added.

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