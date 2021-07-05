New Delhi: Despite his international retirement and a dip in form, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is easily one of the most followed cricketers across the globe. He has done enough for India and in the yellow to get a status of a living legend. But with a mega auction round the corner, will CSK gamble in an out-of-form Dhoni? Also Read - Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL Mega Auction: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Retained by Defending Champions MI

As per CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan – the answer is yes! If that is the case, then the 39-year-old will in all probability be retained. The CSK skipper too has expressed his desire to build a team for the future before leaving the Chennai camp. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Franchises Can Retain Four Players, Two New Teams to be Added - Report

In seven games in the now-suspended IPL, Dhoni has scored 37 runs – which is below par. But despite Dhoni’s poor form, CSK has fired as a unit led by the ex-India skipper. He has surely led the side well and hence they find themselves in the second spot with five wins – just behind the Capitals. And when one takes into consideration CSK’s poor show last year, where they finished last – the comeback this year looks even better. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw on Rahul Dravid as India Coach For Sri Lanka Tour

Time and again, Dhoni has shown his impeccable presence of mind from behind the stumps. Also, his experience in big matches is unmatched. Currently, CSK has a few young players and they need to be groomed and who better than the skipper to do it. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad has already confessed Dhoni’s contribution in his game.

Retaining Dhoni will not be a wrong move considering these aspects that he brings to the table. CSK would have to pick a new side at the auction and having Dhoni on their side to build the team could be a gamechanger.

CSK Squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth and Jason Behrendorff