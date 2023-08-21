Home

Will MS Dhoni Protege Shivam Dube Find a Spot in India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad?

Asia Cup 2023: Does Shivam Dube find a spot in the squad in the middle-order after his good show in the second T20I versus Ireland in Dublin? He hit 22 off 16 balls in the backend of the innings to provide India the perfect finish.

Delhi: We are hours away from the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad. The anouncement would happen in Delhi and would be in all probability be done by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. While most of the squad would be on predicted lines, there are reports surfacing today morning that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul may not make the Asia Cup squad as the BCCI does not want to rush players after an injury into a big tournament. So, does Shivam Dube find a spot in the squad in the middle-order after his good show in the second T20I versus Ireland in Dublin? He hit 22 off 16 balls in the backend of the innings to provide India the perfect finish.

