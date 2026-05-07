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Will MS Dhoni return for his farewell IPL game? Former teammate says its complicated...

Will MS Dhoni return for his farewell IPL game? Former teammate says it’s complicated…

Former Indian off-spinner and multiple Indian Premier League title winner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the return of his former Chennai Super Kings and India captain MS Dhoni appears to be very d

'MS Dhoni's Temples Would Be Built in Chennai', Reckons Ex-CSK Star

Former Indian off-spinner and multiple Indian Premier League title winner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the return of his former Chennai Super Kings and India captain MS Dhoni appears to be very difficult as the 44-year-old continues to remain on the sidelines to due to a calf injury. Dhoni had sustained that injury while training at the nets right before CSK’s IPL 2026 opener against the Rajasthan Royals.

Highlights Die hard fans of CSK and MS Dhoni are eagerly waiting for the former 5-time IPL winning captain to take the field but it remains a far cry as of now. The Super Kings have been teasing Dhoni's return by uploading videos of him training and keeping at the nets. However, it is being reported that the legendary wicket-keeper batter is yet to attain full fitness

Die hard fans of CSK and MS Dhoni are eagerly waiting for the former 5-time IPL winning captain to take the field but it remains a far cry as of now. The Super Kings have been teasing Dhoni’s return by uploading videos of him training and keeping at the nets. However, it is being reported that the legendary wicket-keeper batter is yet to attain full fitness.

While there is no doubt about Sanju Samson being the one to replace him in the franchise, all that the fans want is to see him play at least a farewell match this season. But his former CSK and India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin thinks otherwise.

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While speaking on his latest YouTube video, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed that CSK will have to forcefully change their entire combination for MS Dhoni to be reintegrated into the side, something that could affect Chennai’s play-offs hopes.

With 4 matches remaining, CSK cannot afford to lose a single game if they are to finish in the top 4 spots but in case Chennai lose two of their next three matches, then the team management could actually think of giving him a farewell match at Chepauk.

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“If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances (of his comeback). If they lose two of their next three games, then he might get a farewell game in Chennai.” – Ashwin said on his latest YouTube video.

How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for the play-offs?

CSK currently have 10 points from 10 matches and in order to qualify for the play-offs, they will need to secure at least three wins from their remaining four fixtures to reach the 16-point safety mark. While 14 points could keep them in the hunt, their fate would then be decided on the basis of net run-rate.

They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (twice), Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans in their remaining 4 matches.

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