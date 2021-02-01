Neymar has taken a definitive decision to not force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain putting to bed rumours surrounding his future with the French club. There were speculations over whether the Brazilian will make a fairytale return to Barcelona from where he joined PSG for a world-record transfer fee in 2017. Also Read - Gonzalez Calls Neymar Trash as Bitter Feud Continues After PSG Beat Marseille 2-1 to Lift Trophee des Champions

Neymar was also linked with Real Madrid but since the arrival of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, it seems the forward has changed his mind. The future of another PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe, is uncertain though with the likes of Liverpool Real Madrid reportedly interested in securing the signature of the World Cup winner.

Neymar hopes Mbappe will also stay back. "Many things have changed. I'm happy at PSG and I want to stay in Paris, I hope Mbappe will do the same," he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Mbappe has in the past expressed his admiration for Premier League champions Liverpool FC. “Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool on Sunday have reportedly agreed a £2m fee with Championship side Preston North End for their centre-back Ben Davies. The defending champions have been struck by multiple injuries which has hampered their season.

Liverpool defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to thanks to second half goals from Mohamed Salah (57, 68) and Gini Wijnaldum. “It was a great game, a very professional game, very controlled against usually a flying side. We didn’t create enough in the first half. We made little adjustments at half-time and it paid off. We scored three unbelievable goals,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports after the match.