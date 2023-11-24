Home

‘Will Pick Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Indian Squad For T20I World Cup,’ Reckons Wasim Akram

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, haven't played any 20-over games since the Men in Blue T20 World Cup semi-final loss in November 2022 against England in Australia.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have amassed 4008 runs and 3853 runs respectively in T20I cricket. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has expressed his thoughts that he will pick both experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the upcoming T20I World Cup in 2024. He also said that India should include them in the squad as they are the main players for India.

Both the star batters, Virat and Rohit, haven’t played any 20-over games since the Men in Blue T20 World Cup semi-final loss in November 2022 against England in Australia. With captain Rohit Sharma not playing the shortest format, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in T20Is in 2023.

The 36-year-old Rohit is one of the most successful batters in the history of T20I cricket. Rohit is the second-highest run scorer in the format for India, amassing 3853 runs in 148 matches, striking at nearly 140, and featuring four centuries and 29 half-centuries. Sharma’s six-hitting ability makes him one of the most dangerous batters in T20I cricket.

Wasim Akram said “Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma should be picked for the T20 World Cup 2024”. [Sportskeeda] pic.twitter.com/snS5m5yCsH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2023

Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batsmen in T20I cricket. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the format, with 4008 runs in 115 games, including one century and 37 fifties.

“T20 World Cup is just a few months away. I will pick both. They will be the main players for India, no doubt about it. You need a little bit of experience in T20. You cannot solely rely on young guy,” Wasim Akram said on Sportskeeda.

Former Indian opener and 2007 World T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir also said that Rohit should be included in the shortest format squad for the upcoming tournament. “They (Rohit and Kohli) both need to get picked, both should be picked and more importantly, I want to see Rohit Sharma as captain in the T20 World Cup.”

After finishing World Cup 2023 as Player of the Tournament and the leading run-scorer, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has gained in ODI rankings and is closer to the number one spot.

In the latest International Cricket Council ODI rankings, Kohli has come closer to compatriot Shubman Gill who is at the top of the batting ODI chart.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who displayed sizzling stroke play during the World Cup, has also moved ahead one spot to fourth with 769 rating points.

