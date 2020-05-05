A believer of spreading knowledge, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he is open to coaching Indian fast bowlers. Akhtar said this during an interaction with his fans on HELO app, where he also claimed he could produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones Also Read - Kookaburra Develops Wax Applicator as Alternative to Polish Cricket Balls in Post COVID-19 World

“I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is (ilm) knowledge and I will spread it. I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot,” he said. Also Read - Unfortunate That Mahmadullah Hasn’t Been Called up For IPL Yet: Tamim Iqbal

Talented Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others would surely benefit from someone like Akhtar, who has played international cricket for more than 12 years. Also Read - You Just Cannot Copy MS Dhoni or Get Into His Shoes: Sanju Samson

Akhtar also spoke about his early interactions with Sachin Tendulkar during the 1998 series.

“I had seen him but didn’t know how big a name he was in India. In Chennai, I got to know that he was known as a God in India. Mind you, he is a very good friend of mine. In 1998, when I bowled as fast as I could, Indian public celebrated with me. I have a big fan following in India,” Akhtar said.

Earlier, the former Pakistan pacer had proposed the resumption of India-Pakistan charity matches in Dubai to raise funds for the coronavirus relief. The idea did not find any takers in India as most of the former India cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev opposed the idea.