The legend of Rafael Nadal will once again descend on the red clay courts at Paris as the Spaniard sets sights on Grand Slam history at Roland Garros that gets underway from May 30th, 2021 onwards with LIVE action on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The 14th title in Paris for Nadal would take him to a record-setting 21st Grand Slam, surpassing the great Roger Federer. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is all set to challenge Nadal’s rein this year, and a win will take him to 19 Grand Slam titles. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reaches Belgrade Open Semifinals

Meanwhile, Federer, with his 40th birthday approaching near, will be the cynosure of all eyes as he returns from injury, but his priority will be to bounce back at Wimbledon where he has been champion eight times. Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem is currently vying for an opportunity to bounce back from his straight-sets defeat to Cameron Norrie in the Lyon opener. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has yet to win a match at Roland Garros in four attempts, while World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is pitted to be the most likely player to create an upset. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Remains at No.3 in ATP Rankings 2021 After Winning Italian Open, Novak Djokovic Continues to Dominate Tally

In the women’s field, 2020 Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek looks confident to defend her crown especially after adding the Rome title to her tally this month. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, both who did not feature last year, will mark their comeback this season and could pose a threat to the Pole. The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who has not had a good run of form on clay, also features in the list and is a star attraction on court. The excellent Petra Kvitova has been promising, but she has never won the French Open and has never been in a Roland Garros final.

India’s challenge for the French Open ended after Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile in the second round of the French Open Qualifying event in Paris. Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita Raina have already exited from the tournament. Now, India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men’s doubles main draw.