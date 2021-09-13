Dubai: There has been much speculation over who will take over the mantle from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of India. Shastri, whose tenure ends after the T20 World Cup, has made it clear that he does not want an extension. So, who will be taking charge of the side after Shastri? Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who has been the chief at the NCA guiding young cricketers, was expected to be the frontrunner. But then, he became the President at the NCA and with that, the rumours ended.Also Read - Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as Limited Overs Captain After T20 World Cup: Report

But now, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has provided an update on the situation. Ganguly has revealed that they have not asked Dravid about it specifically. “I understand he’s not interested (in the job) on a permanent basis.… But we haven’t asked him about it specifically. We will see when we come to it,” Ganguly told The Telegraph. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, REVEALS Why Virat Kohli-Led Team India Feared Playing 5th Test at Old Trafford

Ganguly was also asked if it was his idea to send former India skipper MS Dhoni as a mentor with the team for the T20 World Cup. To that Ganguly said: “Doesn’t matter whose idea it is. The main thing is India’s success and that is all that matters.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as White-Ball Captain, Twitterverse Reacts | SEE POSTS

The BCCI chief also made it clear that he would be there only for the T20 World Cup and not after that.