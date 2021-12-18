Johannesburg: Only time will tell Ravichandran Ashwin returns to Chennai Super Kings or not, but on Friday – the ace spinner was asked the question by a fan during ’40 Shades of Ash’ on YouTube. The veteran India spinner said that the franchise is close to his heart but everything depends on the auction. Ashwin reckoned it would be like returning home.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan to Shaheen Afridi; Pakistan Cricketers Who Could Have Broken The Bank at IPL Auction

Hailing CSK as a school, Ashwin said he had joined the franchise in Pre KG and then did his middle school from there. But then, Ashwin said he moved to a different school after the board exams.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics." he said.

Ashwin was picked up by CSK in the inaugural season when he was an uncapped player. Ashwin played 94 innings picking 90 wickets at 24.2.

Meanwhile, reports suggest multiple franchises would have their eyes on Ashwin. He is currently on national duty in South Africa for the Tests. He would be looking to put on a good show in South Africa.